Sustainable practices will help Thailand with its net-zero goals: Varawut

Varawut added that the subcommittee on plastic waste and electronic waste management that he chairs has resolved to suspend the import of some kinds of plastic scrap in the next three years.

He said this measure was introduced after some entrepreneurs were caught smuggling in plastic waste along with plastic scrap. He said Thailand has not been importing plastic waste for many years now.

“Thailand will also stop the import of plastic scrap, except for some kinds that cannot be found in Thailand like acrylonitrile butadiene styrene [ABS] for producing car consoles," he said.

The minister said the measure will also allow the application of circular economy principles to waste management.

He said environmental disasters like severe floods and drought will eventually encourage people to change their behaviour to prevent environmental issues from intensifying.

Sanjay Kumar, president of the APRSCP board of trustees, said the Asia Pacific region was at a crossroads, facing both opportunities and challenges that will have a long-term impact on future generations.

However, he is confident that the region will bounce back better and stronger from the pandemic and global geopolitical impacts.

“Governments must carve a new growth path – one that is not only more equitable and environmentally friendly but also promotes shared prosperity," he said.

Wijarn Simachaya, president of the Thai Sustainable Consumption Production Network, said sustainable consumption and circular economy were being adopted globally to mitigate climate change and allow for sustainable growth.

"It is high time that threats to the survival of natural ecosystems and living beings are addressed, especially in the Asia-Pacific region,” he said.

