Most Thais believe sexual violence is not just physical: survey
An opinion survey conducted recently shows that most Thais have a good understanding of what constitutes sexual violence.
The pollster, National Institute of Development (Nida), came to this conclusion by asking 1,311 respondents 10 questions in phone interviews between November 10 and 15. The respondents were at least 15 years old and the result of the survey was released on Sunday.
The 10 questions posed to respondents were:
• Do you think the mental angst caused by cheating spouses is sexual violence?
52:17%: Yes
47.83%: No
• Do you think online scams in which victims fall in love and transfer funds is sexual violence?
50:88%: Yes
49:12%: No
• Do you think scams in which women are talked into sending their nude photos and then blackmailed for money is sexual violence?
84.90%: Yes
15.10%: No
• Do you think sharing photos of scantily clad women on social media without her knowledge is sexual violence?
76.81%: Yes
23.19%: No
• Do you think a boss telling lascivious jokes and sharing pornographic images in the office is sexual violence?
76.81%: Yes
23.19%: No
• Do you think that a husband who forces his wife into prostitution by threatening to throw her out of the house if she refuses is sexual violence?
91.30%: Yes
8.70%: No
• Do you think a senior male student trying to rape a younger female student is sexual violence?
97.86%: Yes
2.14%: No
• Do you think a woman suffering attacks by a jealous boyfriend is sexual violence?
83.14%: Yes
16.86%: No
• Do you think a husband forcefully having sex with his wife without her consent is sexual violence?
72.12%: Yes
27.69%: No
• Do you think male relatives hugging and kissing young girls against their will is sexual violence?
71.32%: Yes
28.68%: No
• What are the causes of sexual violence? More than one choice was allowed:
64.15%: Men do not respect women
50.04%: Men do not understand what consent means
47.52%: Men believe they can make a pass if the woman is in a revealing dress
3.51%: Men like to imitate what they see on media or TV soaps
1.53%: Drugs and alcohol.