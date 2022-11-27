Most Thais believe sexual violence is not just physical: survey

• Do you think a boss telling lascivious jokes and sharing pornographic images in the office is sexual violence?

76.81%: Yes

23.19%: No

• Do you think that a husband who forces his wife into prostitution by threatening to throw her out of the house if she refuses is sexual violence?

91.30%: Yes

8.70%: No

• Do you think a senior male student trying to rape a younger female student is sexual violence?

97.86%: Yes

2.14%: No

• Do you think a woman suffering attacks by a jealous boyfriend is sexual violence?

83.14%: Yes

16.86%: No

• Do you think a husband forcefully having sex with his wife without her consent is sexual violence?

72.12%: Yes

27.69%: No

• Do you think male relatives hugging and kissing young girls against their will is sexual violence?

71.32%: Yes

28.68%: No

• What are the causes of sexual violence? More than one choice was allowed:

64.15%: Men do not respect women

50.04%: Men do not understand what consent means

47.52%: Men believe they can make a pass if the woman is in a revealing dress

3.51%: Men like to imitate what they see on media or TV soaps

1.53%: Drugs and alcohol.