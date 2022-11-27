Chula expert slams deal to hand Thailand’s World Cup rights to True

True insists it owns exclusive rights to broadcast those matches, including the final, on internet and OTT (over the top) platforms. It said other operators in Thailand can broadcast the matches on terrestrial TV, pay cable and satellite TV platforms.

Siripan noted that SAT was approved by Fifa as the World Cup broadcast licence-holder for Thailand.

She added that SAT had received 600 million baht of public money from the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to purchase the rights to ensure that all Thais can watch the World Cup via all channels.

"The question is why SAT allowed True, which contributed 300 million baht, to decide on World Cup broadcasting," she said.

She also demanded that SAT reveal details of the contract and clarify the issue.

"The 600 million baht [from NBTC] belonged to the country and its people, so this issue should be transparent," she added.