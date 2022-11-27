Macro-textured breast implants banned in Thailand as of Friday

The directive, signed by Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha on October 20, was published on Friday.

The directive says that macro-textured breast implants are banned because they may cause implant-related anaplastic large cell lymphoma – a rare form of cancer.

A macro-textured implant has a textured, irregularly shaped surface and when it is implanted in the human body, it adheres to the surrounding breast tissue, which makes it very stable. This helps ensure that the implant stays precisely where the surgeon put it.