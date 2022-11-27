Macro-textured breast implants banned in Thailand as of Friday
Thailand’s ban on the manufacturing and import of macro-textured breast implants went into effect immediately after the Public Health Ministry’s directive was published in the Royal Gazette.
The directive, signed by Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha on October 20, was published on Friday.
The directive says that macro-textured breast implants are banned because they may cause implant-related anaplastic large cell lymphoma – a rare form of cancer.
A macro-textured implant has a textured, irregularly shaped surface and when it is implanted in the human body, it adheres to the surrounding breast tissue, which makes it very stable. This helps ensure that the implant stays precisely where the surgeon put it.
The ban covers macro-textured silicone implants that have an average surface roughness larger than 50 microns.
Last year, the Thai Food and Drug Administration and the Board of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery recalled macro-textured silicone implants after they were found to be associated with 800 breast cancer patients across the world.