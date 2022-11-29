Speeding pickup hits British tourist at zebra crossing in Pattaya

A CCTV recording on Jomtien II Road showed Peter Palmer being hit and hurled into the air by a speeding pick-up truck in broad daylight on Monday.

The clip also showed a security officer rushing to help the victim back on his feet, but deciding against it and choosing to wait for an ambulance instead.

While waiting for the ambulance, the guard began directing the traffic and eventually tried to shade the victim from the blazing sunlight with an umbrella.