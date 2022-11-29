Speeding pickup hits British tourist at zebra crossing in Pattaya
A 74-year-old British tourist was knocked over by a speeding pick-up truck at a zebra crossing hit-and-run in Pattaya.
A CCTV recording on Jomtien II Road showed Peter Palmer being hit and hurled into the air by a speeding pick-up truck in broad daylight on Monday.
The clip also showed a security officer rushing to help the victim back on his feet, but deciding against it and choosing to wait for an ambulance instead.
While waiting for the ambulance, the guard began directing the traffic and eventually tried to shade the victim from the blazing sunlight with an umbrella.
The clip showed that the pick-up did not stop or even slow down after hitting the tourist.
Palmer was eventually taken to the hospital and after being discharged, he told reporters that he was walking across the zebra crossing because the green pedestrian light was on. He said the timer had 12 seconds left and all other cars had stopped when a white pick-up suddenly showed up from nowhere and sent him flying.
Palmer said he has received four stitches for the head wound and suffered a hip injury, test results of which are still pending. Urging the pick-up driver to come forward and take responsibility, he said he will file a police complaint on Tuesday.
According to Thailand’s Land Traffic Act, drivers who cause damages t another person or another person’s assets and do not stop to help can face up to three months in jail and/or a fine of up to 10,000 baht. If the victim is seriously killed or injured, the penalty is up to six months in prison and/or up to 20,000 baht in fine.
Despite such penalties, road accidents are still a common occurrence in Thailand and most motorists continue ignoring traffic laws.