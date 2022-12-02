Prachinburi cops help out by ‘kicking’ pickup to petrol station

Meanwhile, police station chief Pol Colonel Krirksit Niamnat said he had sent the two officers out to help after the pickup driver called the police to say he was stranded some 700 metres from the petrol station.

“Since the petrol station closest to the truck did not have any fuel cans, the police officers had no choice but to guide the pick-up truck to the station,” he said.

He added that the driver did not mind his vehicle being “kicked” to the station, saying all officers at his station were strong enough to “kick” cars thanks to the exercise and training they do.

He said people can call the police at 191 to ask for help at any time.

Related stories: