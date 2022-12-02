background-defaultbackground-default
Prachinburi cops help out by ‘kicking’ pickup to petrol station

FRIDAY, December 02, 2022

A video clip of two cops on motorbikes guiding a pick-up truck to a petrol station in Prachinburi’s Sri Mahosote district went viral on Friday.

The clip recorded by a motorist on Thursday shows two police officers on motorbikes guiding the pick-up truck with their feet. The officers from Sri Mahosote Police Station were identified as Pol Corporal Kritsada Kaewkla, 25, and Pol Sergeant Nattawong Rungroj, 29. 

Phongsatorn Khongna, 26, who posted the clip, said he was very impressed because he had never seen policemen help out like this before. 

“The effort was admirable,” he said.

Meanwhile, police station chief Pol Colonel Krirksit Niamnat said he had sent the two officers out to help after the pickup driver called the police to say he was stranded some 700 metres from the petrol station. 

“Since the petrol station closest to the truck did not have any fuel cans, the police officers had no choice but to guide the pick-up truck to the station,” he said.

He added that the driver did not mind his vehicle being “kicked” to the station, saying all officers at his station were strong enough to “kick” cars thanks to the exercise and training they do. 

He said people can call the police at 191 to ask for help at any time.

