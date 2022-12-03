Main expressways will be toll-free for two upcoming holidays

Monday, December 5 is King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great’s birthday as well as Fathers' Day, and Saturday, December 10, Constitution Day, marks the beginning of another long weekend, as the following Monday is a substitute holiday.

The three expressways that will be toll-free are Sirat, Chalerm Maha Nakhon and Udon Ratthaya. They are the primary routes Bangkok motorists use to exit and enter the capital.

Motorists can zip through all 60 toll booths on the three expressways on both days. The toll-free days have two goals, EXAT said. Traffic jams at toll booths will be reduced and travellers can save the cost of tolls, the expressway operator explained.

For more information contact EXAT through its call center (1543) or its mobile app (EXAT Portal).