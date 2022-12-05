E-shopping platforms warned to stamp out ganja sales

The ministry has instructed platforms to ensure their sellers comply with its directive banning the sale of buds to anyone under 20 and pregnant or nursing women.

The directive was issued last month amid growing opposition to recreational use of cannabis after online and offline shops proliferated following legalisation of the herb.

The buds of the plant contain high concentrations of cannabinoids, which are responsible for the intoxicating effect of cannabis.

The ban covers internet, electronic and vending-machine sales. Also, buds cannot be advertised for commercial purposes, government spokesperson Trisulee Trisaranakul said on Sunday.

Trisulee said the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine had been monitoring popular online shopping platforms and found some sellers were violating the directive. The department has issued warnings to platform operators, urging them to screen sellers or risk being taken to court alongside e-shops found offering cannabis buds for sale.

Separately, ongoing research on cannabidiol (CBD) as a treatment for epilepsy in children has found that it helps reduce severe symptoms in young patients by 50%, Traisulee said.

The Department of Medical Services and the Child Neurology Association of Thailand will continue the research to ensure the safety and reliability of the drug. The department expects CBD to be offered as a hospital treatment for childhood epilepsy by 2024, Traisulee said.

The research project is being conducted with cooperation from the Neurological Institute of Thailand and Queen Sirikit National Institute of Child Health.