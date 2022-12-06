Over 1,500 families in Nakhon Si Thammarat still affected by floods

The centre said flash floods due to continuous rains from Saturday to Monday (December 3-5) had inundated Sichon, Muang Nakhon Si Thammarat, Khanom, Phrom Khiri, Tha Sala, Nabon, Thung Yai and Ron Phibun districts.

"The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation is cooperating with provincial agencies to help flood victims and evaluate the flood damage in line with the Interior Ministry's regulations," the NWCC said.