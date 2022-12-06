Over 1,500 families in Nakhon Si Thammarat still affected by floods
Up to 1,554 households in eight districts of Nakhon Si Thammarat province are suffering due to flash floods, the National Water Command Centre (NWCC) said on Tuesday.
The centre said flash floods due to continuous rains from Saturday to Monday (December 3-5) had inundated Sichon, Muang Nakhon Si Thammarat, Khanom, Phrom Khiri, Tha Sala, Nabon, Thung Yai and Ron Phibun districts.
"The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation is cooperating with provincial agencies to help flood victims and evaluate the flood damage in line with the Interior Ministry's regulations," the NWCC said.
Earlier on Monday, the NWCC launched an announcement, warning residents in the Southern provinces to beware of severe conditions due to flash floods and runoffs from Thursday to Sunday (December 8-11).
The warning has been issued to residents in Chumphon, Phuket, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Trang, Satun, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces.
The NWCC also urged provincial agencies in the South to monitor the volume of water in dams and reservoirs in a bid to mitigate impact among residents, especially Bang Lang Dam in Yala's Bannang Sata district.
"Related agencies have been asked to follow weather forecasts and the water situation closely, improve water management in dams and reservoirs regularly and publicise the water situation," the announcement said.
