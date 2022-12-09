Recovery in Thailand’s travel, business sectors up energy consumption by 3%
Economic recovery has pushed Thailand’s energy consumption up by 3% in the first nine months of the year, the Energy Policy and Planning Office (EPPO) said on Friday.
EPPO director Wattanapong Kurowat said the consumption of all types of energy has risen during the period, especially fuel.
"The consumption of jet fuel has risen by 80.1% thanks to the recovery of the tourism and service sectors,” he said.
He added that the consumption of electricity has risen by 4.4%, especially in the business sector now that workers are returning to office.
He said he expects Thailand’s energy consumption to rise by 3.2%, now that all sectors are recovering.
“The consumption of fuel, coal and hydroelectricity this year is expected to rise by 14.9%, 7.1% and 14.7%, respectively," he said.
He also expects the country’s energy consumption to surge by 2.7% next year with more people travelling and an expansion in investment.
“Consumption of fuel, coal and hydroelectricity can be expected to rise by 4.2%, 1.1% and 4.4%, respectively," he added.
