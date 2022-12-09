Recovery in Thailand’s travel, business sectors up energy consumption by 3%

He said he expects Thailand’s energy consumption to rise by 3.2%, now that all sectors are recovering.

“The consumption of fuel, coal and hydroelectricity this year is expected to rise by 14.9%, 7.1% and 14.7%, respectively," he said.

He also expects the country’s energy consumption to surge by 2.7% next year with more people travelling and an expansion in investment.

“Consumption of fuel, coal and hydroelectricity can be expected to rise by 4.2%, 1.1% and 4.4%, respectively," he added.

