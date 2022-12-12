Nearly 4,000 patients with Covid hospitalised in Thailand, 107 deaths reported in a week

In its weekly report, the DCD said 3,961 patients were hospitalised from December 4 to 10, or an average of 566 patients a day.

The DCD said 107 people had died of Covid during the period, an average of 15 deaths a day. The number of Covid deaths since January 1 has reached 11,694, the DCD added.

The department said a total of 143,250,945 doses of Covid vaccines have been administered — 57,095,546 first doses, 53,579,321 second doses and the rest were third or later doses.