True widens access for viewing World Cup finals

The two matches are on Saturday and Sunday. Saturday’s match will see Morocco and Croatia battle for 3rd place, while France and Argentina will compete for first place on Sunday.

As the exclusive holder of broadcasting rights via the IPTV channel, True will allow operators of IPTV boxes to broadcast the matches via their platforms free of charge, True co-president Teeradet Dumrongbhalasitr said.

Operators are required to submit a written request to True and specify how they will prevent infringements of intellectual property, such as broadcasts via websites or mobile apps.

“True is willing to cooperate with IPTV operators, without demanding any compensation, to bring the matches to all Thai viewers who are waiting to see the last two matches of World Cup 2022,” Teeradet said. “True prioritises the protection of the intellectual property of content owners under international standards to maintain Thailand’s positive image and prevent being banned from broadcasting future world-class events,” Teeradet added.