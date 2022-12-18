Frost may return to hilltops in North as temperatures drop, flash floods threaten South

The 24-hour weather forecast for each region is:

North: Cool to cold with strong winds and a 1 to 3 degree drop in temperature, with lows of 15-18 and highs of 27-31. Temperatures on hilltops could fall to 6 to 12 degrees.

Northeast: Cold with strong winds and a 4 to 6 degree drop in temperatures, with lows of 10 to 15 degrees and highs of 25 to 28. Temperatures on hilltops could fall to 5 to 10 degrees.

Central: Cool to cold with strong winds and a 3 to 5C drop in temperature, with lows of 15 to 18 degrees and highs of 29 to 31 degrees.

East: Cool to cold with strong winds and a 3 to 5 degree drop in temperatures, with lows of 17 to 21 degrees and highs of 30 to 33 degrees. Waves will range between 1 and 2 metres along the coastline and about 2 metres further offshore.

South (east coast):

Upper part: Cool mornings with a 1 to 2 degree drop in temperatures.

Lower part: Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy to very heavy rains in Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat provinces.

Temperatures will range from lows of 19-24C to highs of 28-32C. Waves will reach 2 to 4 metres, rising further during thundershowers.

South (west coast): Scattered thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Krabi, Trang and Satun provinces. Temperatures will range from lows of 22 to 25 degrees to highs of 30 to 33 degrees. Waves will reach 1 to 2 metres along the coastline and 2 to 4 metres further offshore, rising above 4 metres in thundershowers.

Bangkok and surrounding areas: Cool with strong winds. Temperatures will drop 3 to 5 degrees, ranging between lows of 18 to 20 degrees and highs of 30 to 32 degrees.

