Free tune-up offered to Thai motorists before they head off for New Year’s
The Land Transport Department is joining up with private and public partners to provide a free comprehensive vehicle check-up before people start hitting the road for the New Year break.
Deputy government spokesperson Thipanun Sirichana said on Sunday that the department wants all cars, pick-up trucks and motorcycles to undergo a thorough check under the “Free Vehicle Check for Safe Driving” scheme.
Under the programme, each vehicle’s brake system, tyres, engine, engine oil levels, radiator, air filter, lights etc will be thoroughly checked.
The partners will provide huge discounts for parts that are found defective and need replacing, so nobody is hit by a massive bill, Thipanun said.
Joining the programme are the Thai Motorcycle Enterprise Association, the Thai European Business Association, and the Thai Automotive Industry Association, as well as major automakers and distributors.
People can stop at garages with a “Free Vehicle Check for Safe Driving” sign to avail of the service from now until December 31, she said.