Agriculture Ministry to establish ‘pineapple metropolis’ next year: Alongkorn

Alongkorn Ponlaboot, adviser to Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Srion, unveiled the plan at the 38th conference of the Sam Roi Yod pineapple farmers cooperative in Prachuap Khiri Khan’s Sam Roi Yod district on Tuesday.

Alongkorn said the metropolis will also branch out to the pineapple-growing areas of Phetchaburi, Ratchaburi and Kanchanaburi to bring farmers under the canopy of better government support.

Alongkorn said over 1.77 billion tonnes of pineapples have been harvested on 457,255 rai in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Ratchaburi, Phetchaburi, Phitsanulok and Rayong this year.