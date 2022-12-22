Global heating behind THB12.6tn flood damage, 2,000 Thai deaths: NESDC

The finding confirms that Thailand is suffering serious social impacts from climate change, said the NESDC third-quarter report.

The country has suffered over 40,000 floods during the past 30 years, causing significant loss of life and severe economic damage, the report said. The devastation was worst during the national flood crisis of 2011, but last year’s inundation had cost 53 billion baht in damages, it added.

The NESDC noted that scientific studies over the past 20 years showed that worsening floods were the result of climate change caused by global heating from greenhouse gas and carbon emissions. It cited the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)’s 2021 findings that the Earth’s temperature has risen 1.09C since pre-industrial times. As a result, climatic changes and sea level rises are now virtually irreversible, the IPPC said.