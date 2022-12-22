Prachuap Khiri Khan rechecking the number of residents over 100 years old

He said he has confirmed in person that four centenarians live in the province’s Thap Sakae district – one in Tambon Saeng Aroon, two in Tambon Ang Thong, and one in Tambon Na Hu Kwang.

Kittipong said he and officials from the Prachuap Khiri Khan social development and human security office, and the provincial office of the Senior Citizen Council of Thailand, had visited the four centenarians in the three tampons.

Kittipong said one of them is 112 years old.