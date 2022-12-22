Prachuap Khiri Khan rechecking the number of residents over 100 years old
The Prachaup Khiri Khan provincial administration is rechecking a preliminary report that said about 50 residents of the province are over 100 years old.
Provincial deputy governor Kittipong Sukphakphum said the preliminary report was filed by the provincial office of Poverty Eradication and Life Cycle Development.
“The provincial administration is checking the details about this. It’s quite exciting and heartening that they live so long,” the deputy governor said.
He said he has confirmed in person that four centenarians live in the province’s Thap Sakae district – one in Tambon Saeng Aroon, two in Tambon Ang Thong, and one in Tambon Na Hu Kwang.
Kittipong said he and officials from the Prachuap Khiri Khan social development and human security office, and the provincial office of the Senior Citizen Council of Thailand, had visited the four centenarians in the three tampons.
Kittipong said one of them is 112 years old.
The Prachuap Khiri Khan provincial administration will send officials to check the exact number of people who are over 100 years old, examine their living conditions, and determine whether they have any medical conditions.
Their villages may also be promoted as “old age villages” for tourists, the deputy governor added.