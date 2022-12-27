Space tech lab opened at Chiang Rai technical college

The Parliament’s Committee on Telecommunications, Digital Economy and Society on Tuesday opened the space technology laboratory at Wiang Pa Pao Technical College in Chiang Rai’s Wiang Pa Pao district.

The ceremony was presided over by committee chairwoman Kanlaya Rungwijitchai, Member of Parliament from Saraburi province.

The laboratory is a collaboration between Parliament, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), and private partners such as Thaicom, Charoen Pokphand Group, True Corporation, and Tero Space to establish a learning centre in the Northern region with focus on space technology, earth exploration satellite and geo-informatics.

Settapong Malisuwan, vice chairman of the Parliament’s subcommittee on Space Affairs for Economy and Security, said that Thailand is currently lacking qualified personnel in space technology and related fields, which will be crucial to the country’s economic development in the next decade.

“We need to equip Thai students with suitable space-related knowledge and training to compete efficiently at the international level. The committee is confident that graduates in these fields will have no trouble finding jobs in the next 5-10 years due to soaring demand,” he said.

Settapong added that Chiang Rai was selected to be the base for space laboratory as the province is facing several problems that could be prevented/alleviated by using space technology, including PM2.5 dust particles and natural disasters such as flash floods and mud slide.

If the pilot lab at Wiang Pa Pao proves to be successful, the committee will consider expanding the project to other provinces throughout Thailand, he added.