How three lucky Sa Kaeo locals got a free bus ride home from Samut Prakan

It was possible because of a generous offer from a bus owner on a Facebook page.

A Facebook post on the "Spotlight Bang Pu" page at 2.51pm on Monday announced that the owner of a bus with 50 available seats wanted to offer a free ride to anyone who sought to return to Sa Kaeo.

The post informed that the bus owner had brought a group of passengers to Samut Prakan province, and since he would be driving an empty bus back home, he would be willing to take anyone back to Sa Kaeo at no cost.