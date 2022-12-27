How three lucky Sa Kaeo locals got a free bus ride home from Samut Prakan
There may be no such thing as a free lunch, but three people from Sa Kaeo were lucky to get a free bus ride home on Monday night.
It was possible because of a generous offer from a bus owner on a Facebook page.
A Facebook post on the "Spotlight Bang Pu" page at 2.51pm on Monday announced that the owner of a bus with 50 available seats wanted to offer a free ride to anyone who sought to return to Sa Kaeo.
The post informed that the bus owner had brought a group of passengers to Samut Prakan province, and since he would be driving an empty bus back home, he would be willing to take anyone back to Sa Kaeo at no cost.
The post said the bus would wait on the road on the opposite side of the Bang Pu Recreation Centre in Tambon Bang Pu Mai in Samut Prakan’s Muang district until 9pm.
However, presumably due to the short duration of the notice, only three passengers availed of the offer.
The FB page admin then went to the bus owner, Praiwal Attano, 50, to thank him personally for his generous gesture.
The admin found only three passengers had come to use the free service but they were very happy to get a free ride home.
Praiwal said he would like Sa Kaeo people to ride his bus home free of charge because he remembered his own hard days when it was extremely difficult to travel home – especially during the long holidays.