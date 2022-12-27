Locals suffer from toxic fumes as fire continues raging at Nakhon Phanom landfill site

Refuse in the middle of the 70-rai landfill site at Tambon Pho Tak in Muang district caught fire on Monday and firefighters were unable to get to it. As of press time, the fire had covered about 10 rai of the site.

Administrative authorities believe toxic fumes will have reached at least 10 villages in the area, adding that 300 households in the villages of Ban Nong Kha and Bang Khok Kung were worst hit because they were just 2 or 3 kilometres away from the fire.