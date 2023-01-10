YouTube scam: Teen’s suicide sparks hunt for Thai gang offering easy money

Arthit’s suicide note included an apology to his mother for stealing up to 15,000 baht from her purse. Investigators later found that the victim had been deceived into investing with the criminals, who lured him by promising he could earn money by watching video clips on YouTube.

Nation TV’s Ittipat Pinrarod reported that the group’s administrator, “Admin Paopao”, usually handed out details of the so-called job, including the number of clips to watch, wages and fees. The exchange was usually conducted via Line.

The wages offered ranged between 400 baht for 10 clips and 5,000 baht for 50 clips, while the fee ranged between 100 and 1,000 baht.