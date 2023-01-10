YouTube scam: Teen’s suicide sparks hunt for Thai gang offering easy money
The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau is seeking an arrest warrant for the leader of a group that allegedly deceives people into paying for a chance to start earning from YouTube.
The case came to light when a 15-year-old Mathayom 3 student, identified only as Arthit, hanged himself in a wooded area in Nonthaburi’s Pakkret district on Sunday afternoon.
Arthit’s suicide note included an apology to his mother for stealing up to 15,000 baht from her purse. Investigators later found that the victim had been deceived into investing with the criminals, who lured him by promising he could earn money by watching video clips on YouTube.
Nation TV’s Ittipat Pinrarod reported that the group’s administrator, “Admin Paopao”, usually handed out details of the so-called job, including the number of clips to watch, wages and fees. The exchange was usually conducted via Line.
The wages offered ranged between 400 baht for 10 clips and 5,000 baht for 50 clips, while the fee ranged between 100 and 1,000 baht.
“This group lured people by claiming they can earn easy money,” Ittipat said, adding that after hooking people, the group then talked them into investing money.
He said the group’s bank account, registered in the name of Opas Phalaprom, has been blacklisted.
