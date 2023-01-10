SRT suspends scandal-hit signboard project at Bangkok’s central station

SRT governor Nirut Maneephan signed the order to suspend the project, which includes changing the main signboard at Thailand’s new rail hub to “Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal”, the official name granted by His Majesty the King in September last year.

The order was addressed to the managing director of Unique Engineering and Construction Plc, which won the contract bidding with a proposed price of 33.16 million baht. The SET-listed company signed the contract with SRT on December 29.

Netizens quickly criticised the price as being too high, triggering widespread suspicion that SRT officials may have corruptly profited from the deal.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob ordered a seven-day probe of the project on January 3.

Two days later, the National Anti-Corruption Committee (NACC) launched its own investigation, focusing on the legality of the special “urgent” bidding process and the conduct of responsible officials.