Thailand’s birth rate falls to 71-year low, sparking alarm

Only 502,000 children were born in Thailand last year, about 30% below the target of 700,000 and the lowest birth rate in 71 years, Anukul Pidkaew, permanent secretary at the ministry, told a press conference.

He was joined by Dr Somchai Jitsuchon, a researcher at the Thailand Development Research Institute.

Both described the low birth rate as a “crisis”.

Anukul said the declining birth rate caused the number of Thai children to fall to 10.9 million, or 16.3% of the entire population, this year. The working-age population is 42.6 million, or 63.6% of the population. The number of elderly people is 13.5 million, or 20.2% of the population.