Importers of 1,020 luxury cars charged with 3-billion-baht tax dodge

Its deputy director-general Phayao Thongsen said 133 private importers have been charged in 79 cases so far. He expects charges to be filed in the remaining 54 cases next month, warning that arrest warrants would be sought against suspects who failed to acknowledge the charges.

The 1,020 luxury cars were imported from the UK before being seized by the Customs Department last year on suspicion that importers had dodged tax payments.

The DSI contacted UK authorities and found that the prices declared by importers were much lower than the vehicles’ real prices, resulting in tax losses to the state totalling about 3 billion baht.