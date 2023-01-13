TAT working on increasing flights, longer visa on arrival to hit 25m target

He added that Chinese authorities have requested information from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to boost the number of flights to 2019 levels, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Yuthasak said the TAT aims to attract high-spending tourists to Thailand to help achieve the goal of generating 2.38 trillion baht from 25 million foreign travellers.

"TAT will propose extension of visa on arrival from the current 30 days to enable tourists to stay in Thailand until the end of this year," he said.