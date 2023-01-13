TAT working on increasing flights, longer visa on arrival to hit 25m target
The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) aims to increase the number of flights in a bid to boost tourism during the high season.
"The flight load capacity must reach 90 per cent during the high season this year," TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said on Friday. The high season in Thailand is from November to March.
He added that Chinese authorities have requested information from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to boost the number of flights to 2019 levels, before the Covid-19 pandemic.
Yuthasak said the TAT aims to attract high-spending tourists to Thailand to help achieve the goal of generating 2.38 trillion baht from 25 million foreign travellers.
"TAT will propose extension of visa on arrival from the current 30 days to enable tourists to stay in Thailand until the end of this year," he said.
He confirmed that the fifth phase of the “Rao Tiew Duay Kan” (We Travel Together) scheme to stimulate domestic tourism will continue.
"We hope the Cabinet will approve the scheme soon in order to boost domestic tourism revenue to 1 trillion baht," he said.
He added that the TAT will promote Thailand's tourism under the policy "Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters" using the country's soft power to attract foreign tourists.
