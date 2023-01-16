Good teachers make good citizens, says PM to mark Teacher's Day

“Apart from providing knowledge and skills to students, teachers also have the important role of training students to become good citizens and become responsible for communities, society and the nation,” government spokesman Anucha Buraphachaisri quoted the PM as saying.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s speech marking National Teacher’s Day was broadcast via MCOT HD channel at 6.30am and again via the NBT channel at 10.33am.

Thailand marks National Teachers Day on January 16 every year.