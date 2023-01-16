Good teachers make good citizens, says PM to mark Teacher's Day
Teachers are key to turning children into good, high-quality humans who can drive the country towards a brighter future, the premier announced on Monday.
“Apart from providing knowledge and skills to students, teachers also have the important role of training students to become good citizens and become responsible for communities, society and the nation,” government spokesman Anucha Buraphachaisri quoted the PM as saying.
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s speech marking National Teacher’s Day was broadcast via MCOT HD channel at 6.30am and again via the NBT channel at 10.33am.
Thailand marks National Teachers Day on January 16 every year.
Anucha said the government is focusing on developing teachers’ potential and their quality of life to ensure they become an important force to drive the country’s education sector.
He added that this year’s Teacher’s Day slogan devised by Prayut is: “Good teachers and good students result in a good future”. Anucha said the PM hopes teachers will become role models for students to develop and become good citizens.
"The premier also wishes teachers and educational personnel happiness, health and great success in their careers,” he said.
