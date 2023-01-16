Trouble ahead for Thai nominees behind Chinese-owned restaurants in Yaowarat
The government has taken heed of public suspicion that Chinese investors have been setting up restaurants via Thai nominees in Bangkok’s Chinatown, a government spokesperson said in response to complaints.
Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Monday that relevant government agencies have been instructed to investigate whether the complaints circulating via social networks are true.
Local food vendors have been complaining that Chinese investors have been taking away their business by setting up eateries via Thai nominees in Bangkok’s Yaowarat or Chinatown area.
Yaowarat is popular among Chinese tourists and rumour has it that Chinese tycoons have opened restaurants to cater to them.
Rachada said the Commerce and Labour ministries have joined forces with Royal Thai Police, the Immigration Bureau, Tourist Police, Special Branch and local police stations to investigate the issue.
She said foreigners can only set up food and beverage businesses once they receive a permit from the Business Development Department.
She said that though foreigners need Thai partners, these partners are required to provide bank certificates proving that they have enough assets to make an investment as legal entities, Rachada added.
She said Thais who are nominees of foreign businessmen can face a maximum jail term of three years and/or a fine of between 100,000 and 1 million baht. They can also face a daily fine of between 10,000 and 50,000 baht.
Last year, Bangkok’s Chinatown was voted the world’s 8th most interesting street to visit thanks to its history and food culture.