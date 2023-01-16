Trouble ahead for Thai nominees behind Chinese-owned restaurants in Yaowarat

Deputy government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said on Monday that relevant government agencies have been instructed to investigate whether the complaints circulating via social networks are true.

Local food vendors have been complaining that Chinese investors have been taking away their business by setting up eateries via Thai nominees in Bangkok’s Yaowarat or Chinatown area.

Yaowarat is popular among Chinese tourists and rumour has it that Chinese tycoons have opened restaurants to cater to them.