Driver claims he dozed off seconds before freak accident

Atthapol Yolsophon sustained minor injuries when the sedan he was driving jumped the barrier wall of an off-ramp to Rama lV Road and crashed into the side of the expressway.

The rear of his vehicle was perched atop the off-ramp’s restraining barrier and the front smashed into the expressway.

Atthapol told police that he dozed off seconds after turning into the off-ramp, said Maj Thanida Mankatanyu, an inspector of expressways at the police command centre.