Driver claims he dozed off seconds before freak accident
A driver claimed to have fallen asleep at the wheel after being rescued from his sedan following a freak accident on the Si Rat Expressway at about 4pm yesterday.
Atthapol Yolsophon sustained minor injuries when the sedan he was driving jumped the barrier wall of an off-ramp to Rama lV Road and crashed into the side of the expressway.
The rear of his vehicle was perched atop the off-ramp’s restraining barrier and the front smashed into the expressway.
Atthapol told police that he dozed off seconds after turning into the off-ramp, said Maj Thanida Mankatanyu, an inspector of expressways at the police command centre.
The space between the off-ramp and the expressway was so narrow where the crash occurred that the vehicle did not fall into the area below.
Thanida said Atthapol was rushed to a nearby hospital.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident, Thanida said.
Police had to use a crane to remove the car from its perch atop the off-ramp barrier wall.