background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
WEDNESDAY, February 08, 2023
nationthailand
Driver claims he dozed off seconds before freak accident

Driver claims he dozed off seconds before freak accident

THURSDAY, January 19, 2023

A driver claimed to have fallen asleep at the wheel after being rescued from his sedan following a freak accident on the Si Rat Expressway at about 4pm yesterday.

Atthapol Yolsophon sustained minor injuries when the sedan he was driving jumped the barrier wall of an off-ramp to Rama lV Road and crashed into the side of the expressway.

The rear of his vehicle was perched atop the off-ramp’s restraining barrier and the front smashed into the expressway.

Atthapol told police that he dozed off seconds after turning into the off-ramp, said Maj Thanida Mankatanyu, an inspector of expressways at the police command centre. Driver claims he dozed off seconds before freak accident

The space between the off-ramp and the expressway was so narrow where the crash occurred that the vehicle did not fall into the area below.

Thanida said Atthapol was rushed to a nearby hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, Thanida said. Driver claims he dozed off seconds before freak accident

Police had to use a crane to remove the car from its perch atop the off-ramp barrier wall. Driver claims he dozed off seconds before freak accident

TAGS
driverexpresswayaccident
RELATED
nationthailand