Prayut expects Thailand to become top destination for Chinese group tours now that restrictions are lifted

He was speaking while presiding over the opening of the Chinese New Year celebration at Rat Pracha Pattana Dam in Rachaburi’s Muang district on Thursday. The event will run until next Monday.

Also present at the ceremony were Yang Xin, minister counsellor and deputy chief of mission at the Chinese embassy; Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn; and Ratchaburi governor Ronnapob Luangpairote.