Prayut expects Thailand to become top destination for Chinese group tours now that restrictions are lifted
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said he expects Thailand to be among the first few countries to welcome Chinese group tours now that all travel restrictions have been lifted.
He was speaking while presiding over the opening of the Chinese New Year celebration at Rat Pracha Pattana Dam in Rachaburi’s Muang district on Thursday. The event will run until next Monday.
Also present at the ceremony were Yang Xin, minister counsellor and deputy chief of mission at the Chinese embassy; Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn; and Ratchaburi governor Ronnapob Luangpairote.
Prayut added that Thailand and China are marking the 48th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year and thanked Thais for helping boost the country’s tourism sector. He said that thanks to this collaboration, Thailand’s tourism industry has already recovered 65% to its pre-pandemic level.
“China has been reopened and Thailand is among the first countries Chinese group tours are heading to,” he said.
Beijing lifted travel restrictions on January 8 after more than two years of strict measures to contain the spread of Covid-19. The following day, 269 Chinese tourists arrived in Thailand – a number that is expected to surge over the months.
Related stories: