German jumps off Krabi cliff to death after first suicide attempt was prevented
A German tourist jumped to his death from a cliff in a national park in Krabi while park officers were escorting him down a trail from a mountaintop where an hour earlier they had prevented him from attempting suicide, police said on Sunday.
They said the tourist, identified as “Loo”, had been suffering from depression and that he jumped from a cliff at 6.30pm while being escorted down Khao Ngon Nak mountain.
The mountain is in Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi’s Muang district.
Park officers were alerted by the man’s mother earlier on Saturday that he was suicidal.
Tikawut Sriburin, chief of the park, said Loo’s mother called the park office at 1.30pm on Saturday to inform officers that her son was suffering from depression and had called her to say he intended to commit suicide.
Park officers then checked the registry of entrants to the park and found that Loo entered at 11.12am. They requested a photo of the man from his mother and then began searching for him, Tikawut said.
Park officers located Loo at 5.30pm on the mountaintop. They spoke to him until he appeared calm and then agreed to follow the officers down a trail from the mountain, Tikawut said.
While descending the trail Loo answered a call on his mobile phone at 6.30pm. He then finished the call and apologised to the park officers, Tikawut said.
After apologising to the officers, Loo then sprinted to the edge of a cliff nearby and jumped, Tikawut said.
Park officers were shocked, he said, adding that the man ran so suddenly and quickly that they were unable to stop him.
Park officers did not say who Loo was speaking to on his final phone call or what he said.
Rescue officials took about two hours to reach the bottom of the rocky ravine Loo had jumped into. It was about 50 metres below the edge of the cliff he had jumped from.
It took rescue officials several hours to recover the man’s body.
Tikawut said the man’s body had been sent to Surat Thani Hospital. The German Embassy was informed of the man’s death and asked to contact his relatives.