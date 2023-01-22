German jumps off Krabi cliff to death after first suicide attempt was prevented

They said the tourist, identified as “Loo”, had been suffering from depression and that he jumped from a cliff at 6.30pm while being escorted down Khao Ngon Nak mountain.

The mountain is in Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park in Krabi’s Muang district.

Park officers were alerted by the man’s mother earlier on Saturday that he was suicidal.

Tikawut Sriburin, chief of the park, said Loo’s mother called the park office at 1.30pm on Saturday to inform officers that her son was suffering from depression and had called her to say he intended to commit suicide.