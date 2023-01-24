RTAF queries suspicious payments made to squadron in Surat Thani

The move came after a post on the “Watchdog ACT” Facebook page claimed on Monday that 110,000 baht was transferred to 50 air force men (2,200 baht per person) as night flight training allowance even though no such training had taken place.

The page also displayed a Line chat showing that the 50 air force men were asked to transfer their allowance back to a “Flight Sergeant First Class” who had disbursed the funds.