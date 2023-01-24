Covid jab campaign for foreign tourists expanding nationwide

The move is expected to give Chinese tourists access to mRNA vaccines that are unavailable in their homeland.

Opas also confirmed that foreign residents such as businesspeople, workers and diplomats can still receive free vaccine jabs.

Health agencies have been told to ensure vaccine stocks are sufficient to cover the Thai population, he added.

A pilot project to vaccinate foreign tourists kicked off on January 18 with cooperation from several public health agencies, Department of Disease Control director-general Dr Tares Krassanairawiwong said.

Foreign travellers can receive Covid jabs at Bang Rak Medical Centre and the Institute for Urban Disease Control and Prevention in Bangkok. He added that Covid vaccination is also available in tourism provinces such as Chiang Mai, Pattaya and Phuket.

"Several agencies including the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration and medical schools have submitted requests to set up vaccination points for foreign tourists," he said.

AstraZeneca and Pfizer jabs are priced at 800 baht and 1,000 baht, respectively.

He added that foreign tourists must pay a 380-baht medical service fee on top of the jab cost.

He also confirmed that Thailand has sufficient vaccine in stock to meet demand from Thais and foreigners.