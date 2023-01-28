Wet, windy weekend forecast for South of Thailand

In a weather warning on Saturday, the department said a strong northeast monsoon is prevailing over the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. This condition will bring heavy rain to the lower South on Saturday and Sunday.

Affected areas include Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Trang and Satun. Strong winds will create 2 to 4-metre-high waves in the Gulf, which will become higher during thundershowers, while the Andaman Sea will also see 2-metre or higher waves.

People along the South’s east coast have been advised to beware of surging tides and small boats in the Gulf have been urged to stay ashore until Sunday.

Meanwhile, a strong high-pressure system is covering upper Thailand and the South China Sea, bringing cooler weather and strong winds in the upper half of the country during the weekend, the TMD said.

Temperatures will fall by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius in the Northeast and by 1-3 degrees in the East and Central regions, including Greater Bangkok. People in upper Thailand have been advised to beware of fire due to dry air and strong winds.

Visit www.tmd.go.th or call the 1182 hotline for the latest.