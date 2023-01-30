Buddhist monks, novices can pick up vocational skills in Ayutthaya

This vocational school in Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district is unlike any other, as it was specially created to impart vocational skills to monks and novices.

The College of Skills Enhancement for Monks and Novices was set up by Wat Niwet Thammaprawat Ratchaworawihan in 2016 to mark the 60th birthday of His Majesty King Rama X, while he was still the Crown Prince.

The temple, which came under the Royal Patronage of the Crown Prince, consulted the National Buddhism Office, Culture Ministry and the Office of the National Vocational Education Commission about opening a college to enhance the skills of monks and novices.