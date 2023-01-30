Buddhist monks, novices can pick up vocational skills in Ayutthaya
Students at a vocational college in Ayutthaya do not wear blue or grey, instead, their uniforms are a bright saffron – the same colour as Buddhist monks’ robes.
This vocational school in Ayutthaya’s Bang Pa-in district is unlike any other, as it was specially created to impart vocational skills to monks and novices.
The College of Skills Enhancement for Monks and Novices was set up by Wat Niwet Thammaprawat Ratchaworawihan in 2016 to mark the 60th birthday of His Majesty King Rama X, while he was still the Crown Prince.
The temple, which came under the Royal Patronage of the Crown Prince, consulted the National Buddhism Office, Culture Ministry and the Office of the National Vocational Education Commission about opening a college to enhance the skills of monks and novices.
The college provides a technical diploma and a higher diploma. For the first semester in 2016, 109 monks and novices enrolled to study one of the five courses on offer, including welding, computers, mechanics, industrial technology and computer games and animation.
The college turned to other educational institutions and businesses to seek teachers.
This year, the National Buddhism Office announced that three courses would be available for the technical diploma, namely welding, mechanics and computers.
For the higher certification, three other courses are available, namely mechanics, industrial technology and computer games plus animation.
Monks and novices can apply for the course at the college website (admission.vec.go.th) or show up in person. Applications can be submitted until April 30.