Bryde’s whales are returning to marine park off Surat Thani

"Monitoring aims to record statistics of rare sea animals and prevent people from disturbing them," Satit said.

Before the pandemic, one or two Bryde's whales were seen in the marine park each year, but after tourism activities were suspended in 2020 and 2021, the number increased.

"Four Bryde's whales – Wandee, Wanyud, Im-aim, and Prempree – were seen in the national park from February to March 2021," Satit said.

He said six Bryde's whales were spotted at the national park from January to February last year. Park staff were able to identify five – Prempree, Sakhu, Mesa, Sodsai and Sandee – but a sixth was not in the database.

"It is interesting to keep track of how many Bryde's whales show up and how long they stay at the national park," Satit said.