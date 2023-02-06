Thailand to be hit by heat wave in April with mercury rising to 43C
April will be very hot in Thailand, with temperatures rising as high as 43 degrees Celsius, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) said.
Chomparee Chompurat, TMD director-general, said the hot season will kick off late this month and will last until mid-May with the mercury rising to the highest in April. She said the hot season will start about one or two weeks later than normal.
Though the weather will start getting hot in most of Thailand next month, mornings in the North and Northeast will still be cool due to high-pressure conditions from China, she added.
TMD predicts temperatures of 40-43 degrees Celsius for most of April with tropical storms and hail coming in to cool off the extreme heat.
Chomparee said tropical storms will be accompanied by low-pressure masses in upper Thailand coupled with southeast winds that will blow humidity from the Gulf of Thailand.
From late April to May, the southwest monsoon will bring heat, rain and storm across most of the country, Chomparee added.
She predicted that heavy rain will hit most of Thailand from mid-May.