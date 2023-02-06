Thailand’s hotspots drop by more than half on Sunday: Gistda

The Gistda said in its website on Monday that 203 hotspots were detected by the Suomi satellite’s Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on Sunday, compared to 423 on Saturday.

In comparison, neighbouring countries had many more hotspots, the agency said.

VIIRS detected 3,822 in Myanmar, 1,388 in Cambodia, 210 in Laos, 60 in Vietnam and one in Malaysia on Sunday.