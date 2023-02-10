Thai quake victim’s devastated parents get just 15,000 baht compensation

Chamaiporn Homsantia, 28, was reportedly sleeping when the 7.8 magnitude quake shook the southern Turkish town of Iskenderun, where she worked as a traditional Thai masseuse.

Her body was later retrieved from the rubble after the hotel collapsed along with many other buildings in the town.

Chamaiporn’s distraught mother, Boonchu, said the last time she talked to her daughter was on Saturday.

On Wednesday, she broke down when she was told that her daughter was among the thousands killed in the disaster.

The 7.8-magnitude earthquake and several aftershocks rumbled through southern Turkey and northern Syria, leaving over 21,000 people dead as of Friday and affecting millions more in both countries.

Chamaiporn was the main provider for the family, which includes two disabled members, said Boonchu. She added that her daughter had been working in Turkey for four years at a 10-storey hotel that collapsed during the earthquake.

However, Chaiyaphum social security office said Chamaiporn quit the social security fund in 2015 and had pending benefits of only 15,017 baht. The small sum has been paid to her family for funeral arrangements.