Rose farmers get Valentine’s Day gift – pre-Covid prices
Rose growers in Tak province say they have been so overwhelmed with orders that prices are rising to as high as nine baht for a single high-quality rose.
Rose growers in Phop Phra and Mae Sot districts started sending flowers to Pak Klong wholesale market in Bangkok ahead of Valentine’s Day on Sunday.
They are being paid eight or nine baht for top-grade roses, they said.
The prices are the highest since before the Covid-19 pandemic, said Thaweesup Poonwasinmongkol, a rose grower in Moo 3 village of Mae Sot’s Tambo Mahawan.
Phop Phra district is the biggest source of roses supplied to the Pak Klong market, said rose farmer Chawisa Suriya.
About half of the about 3,000 rose growers in the district stopped growing them during the pandemic because prices fell below costs, Chawisa said.
Many of them are growing roses again now that prices have risen, she said.