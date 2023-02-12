Rose farmers get Valentine’s Day gift – pre-Covid prices

Rose growers in Phop Phra and Mae Sot districts started sending flowers to Pak Klong wholesale market in Bangkok ahead of Valentine’s Day on Sunday.

They are being paid eight or nine baht for top-grade roses, they said.

The prices are the highest since before the Covid-19 pandemic, said Thaweesup Poonwasinmongkol, a rose grower in Moo 3 village of Mae Sot’s Tambo Mahawan.