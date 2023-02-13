Bangkok luxury home-office project suspended after construction collapse

The accident occurred at about 4pm during work on the Billion Club Villa project on Soi Wat Uthaitharam off Kamphaeng Phet 7 road in Bang Kapi subdistrict.

Huay Kwang office director Paitoon Ngammook suspended construction work and gave the project owner 30 days to implement safety measures.

The suspension order was pinned to the construction site’s wall by Paiboon himself on Sunday night.