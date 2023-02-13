Bangkok luxury home-office project suspended after construction collapse
Bangkok’s Huay Kwang district office has suspended construction of a luxury home-office project after one of its buildings collapsed and injured five workers on Sunday.
The accident occurred at about 4pm during work on the Billion Club Villa project on Soi Wat Uthaitharam off Kamphaeng Phet 7 road in Bang Kapi subdistrict.
Huay Kwang office director Paitoon Ngammook suspended construction work and gave the project owner 30 days to implement safety measures.
The suspension order was pinned to the construction site’s wall by Paiboon himself on Sunday night.
Project owner JRY Real Estate (Thailand) Co Ltd began building a dozen home-office buildings on the site on July 8 last year, with completion due on July 7 this year. Each building has three connected living/office units with one floor underground and three floors above.
The project employs 130 construction workers, most of them from Myanmar.
Sunday’s accident saw the top floor of the fifth building collapse onto the lower floors.
A preliminary investigation found that the construction fully conformed with the approved blueprint, said Thirayut Phumsak, director of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department.
He said the accident happened after cement was poured onto the roof in just one spot instead of spreading it out.
“So, the beam under the spot where the cement piled up could not bear the weight and the roof collapsed onto lower floors,” Thirayut said.