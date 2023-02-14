Thailand highlights trade boost from Anwar visit as insurgency, Myanmar simmer

In a press conference following their talks, Anwar vowed to do whatever was required to bring a peaceful solution to the insurgency in Thailand’s Malay-majority deep South that has killed over 7,300 people since 2004.

The Malaysian PM has appointed former military chief Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, 65, to facilitate the latest push for peace between Thailand and armed insurgent groups.

Anwar also asked Thailand to do more to resolve the brewing civil war in Myanmar following the military coup two years ago. Asean has banned Myanmar’s junta from attending regional summits. However, Thailand hosted a December meeting between Myanmar’s top diplomat and counterparts from Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, prompting international concern that Asean was divided over Myanmar.

The ministry statement said Anwar’s wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail joined Prayut’s wife, Naraporn Chan-o-cha, on a visit to the Asia-Pacific Development Centre on Disability.

Anwar also met top Thai and Malaysian business leaders on Friday to promote manufacturing, trade and service links between the two countries, it added.

