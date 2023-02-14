Thailand highlights trade boost from Anwar visit as insurgency, Myanmar simmer
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim witnessed the exchange of four agreements last week, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.
The official ministry statement said the agreements cover cooperation on electricity, renewable energy and digital economy between the two countries. All are seen as crucial to the BCG (bio-circular-green) economic model for sustainable growth adopted by both countries.
Anwar was making his first official visit to Thailand since taking office on November 24 last year.
On Thursday, Prayut and Anwar discussed guidelines to develop connectivity and border areas between two countries. They also talked about boosting economic cooperation, especially in energy, food security and the halal industry.
"Prayut and Anwar also agreed to promote peace and security in southern Thailand," according to the Foreign Ministry press release.
In a press conference following their talks, Anwar vowed to do whatever was required to bring a peaceful solution to the insurgency in Thailand’s Malay-majority deep South that has killed over 7,300 people since 2004.
The Malaysian PM has appointed former military chief Zulkifli Zainal Abidin, 65, to facilitate the latest push for peace between Thailand and armed insurgent groups.
Anwar also asked Thailand to do more to resolve the brewing civil war in Myanmar following the military coup two years ago. Asean has banned Myanmar’s junta from attending regional summits. However, Thailand hosted a December meeting between Myanmar’s top diplomat and counterparts from Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam, prompting international concern that Asean was divided over Myanmar.
The ministry statement said Anwar’s wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail joined Prayut’s wife, Naraporn Chan-o-cha, on a visit to the Asia-Pacific Development Centre on Disability.
Anwar also met top Thai and Malaysian business leaders on Friday to promote manufacturing, trade and service links between the two countries, it added.
Related stories:
Thailand, Malaysia unite to restore peace in deep South
Malaysia PM vows to facilitate peace talks in restive southern Thailand
Malaysian PM arrives in Thailand on Thursday to discuss bilateral trade ties