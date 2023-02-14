200 Bangkok businesses serving tourists under nominee scrutiny

The ministry met the press on Monday to announce that it is checking restaurants, hotels, car rental services, souvenir shops, spas and massage parlours in Huai Kwang, Yaowarat, Samphanthawong and Ratchadaphisek areas. This scrutiny will be expanded to other provinces popular with tourists, it said.

Jitakorn Wongkhatekorn, deputy director-general of the Business Development Department, said the 200 businesses being checked are not all run by nominees, but have foreign partners.

Jitakorn said his department launched this operation after learning that several Chinese businessmen are using Thai nominees to run “grey” operations that cater only to Chinese tourists. These businesses are in direct competition with local businesses.