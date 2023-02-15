‘Benz Daemon’ arrested at Suvarnabhumi over Macau online gambling website

He was arrested by immigration police on his return from Hong Kong.

The 38-year-old businessman is one of the four suspects allegedly linked to the Macao 888 online gambling website.

Chaiwat is the eldest of four brothers recently accused by actress Arisara “Due” Thongborisut in a Facebook post of running an online gambling website. In her post, she hinted that all the brothers had nicknames starting with “B”.