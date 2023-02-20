Thailand hit by growing cybercrime tsunami, warns tech industry

"NCSA is working on cybersecurity management in Thailand to deal with various types of cybercrimes," he said, adding the work included boosting digital infrastructure security and helping agencies to implement anti-cybercrime measures.

Incidents of cybercrime are growing, confirmed Kanokorn Chawang, director of the Telecommunications Regulatory Division at the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

She said the NBTC was issuing guidelines to lift Thailand’s cybersecurity to international standards.

"Apart from issuing cybersecurity regulations and guidelines, NBTC is cooperating with several agencies to protect them from cybercrimes, such as ensuring that the banking system will not crash," she said.

She said NBTC guidelines would ensure telecoms operators work to the same standards, which will boost confidence among customers.

NBTC is also considering a network equipment security assurance scheme as a framework for the mobile industry.