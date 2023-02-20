Fewer people testing positive for Covid-19 in Thailand, records show

Last week, eight people succumbed to the virus, compared to 12 in the week of February 5-11.

The total number of Covid-19 patients admitted to hospitals and deaths this year, so far, stands at 3,912 and 233, respectively.

Meanwhile, another 351 people got their first Covid-19 shot last week, 281 their second shot and 1,218 a booster. This brings the total number of Covid-19 vaccines administered in Thailand to 144,807,129.