Sugar mills plan help in harvesting to stop burning of sugar cane by farmers

He said 57 sugar mills were ready to cooperate with provincial and local authorities.

The plan to solve this problem is by “granting contracted farmers a loan for purchasing sugar cane harvesting trucks, so they can harvest sugar cane at a low cost compared to using labourers,” Pramote explained.

He said TSMC is ready to buy sugar cane leaves at 800 baht per tonne for generating electricity.

He added that the agency would reduce the price of burned sugar cane by 30 baht per tonne in a bid to encourage farmers to stop their practice of burning the cane.

"This will help boost the efficiency of cane extraction, while it will benefit both farmers and factories," he said.