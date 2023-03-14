Bangkok police surround home of fellow officer after locals hear gunshots

The house is reportedly the home of a 50-year-old police officer.

Residents in the neighbourhood have been evacuated and as of press time, there were no reports of injury or deaths.

Officials have been negotiating with the man inside the house to lay down the weapon and surrender.

Initial investigation shows that the suspect is an inspector at the Police Special Branch Bureau and reportedly has a history of mental illness. It is believed the man called a friend to come pick him up before gunshots were heard.