Air Force to use next year's budget for acquiring new aircraft

He said the RTAF would replace old aircraft with the new acquisitions to support humanitarian missions. He said the old Airbus 340 aircraft had been used for 18 years, and would be decommissioned in 2026.

On February 16, the aircraft was used to fly 36 Thai evacuees and the body of a Thai woman killed by the massive earthquake in Turkey on February 6, he added.

“The procurement of new aircraft would take three to four years," he said, adding that it could take away a large chunk of the budget.