PTT promises not to raise fuel prices during Songkran

Instead, he said, if the global oil prices drop before the long holidays, PTT will reduce its retail prices accordingly.

Songkran holidays usually fall on April 13-15, but since April 15 is a Saturday this year, Monday has been named a compensation day off. Hence this year, the Songkran holidays run for five days.

As for PTT’s business outlook this year, Auttapol said it expects to earn slightly less than the 3 trillion baht it earned last year.