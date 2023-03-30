Chiang Mai court rejects plea against Prayut over PM2.5 situation

The court ruled that the situation did not warrant such a declaration and the concerned government agencies were already implementing measures to deal with the situation.

Several northern provinces have been choked with fumes from forest fires and the burning of weeds or plants after harvests both in Thailand and neighbouring countries. The fumes have contributed to a rise in particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter above the safe threshold.

The lawsuit pleaded for a court order that would force the prime minister to invoke Article 31 of the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Act, ordering government agencies to take urgent action to solve the PM2.5 situation and to provide emergency health to the people.